Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Price Target Increased by 60.00% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an increase of 60.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,469.23% from the latest reported closing price of 0.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Republic First Bancorp. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 13.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRBK is 0.02%, a decrease of 45.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.13% to 22,590K shares. The put/call ratio of FRBK is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CPV Partners holds 5,443K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BDSIX - BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,239K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRBK by 29.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,175K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,121K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRBK by 38.21% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 1,003K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Republic First Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 31 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.