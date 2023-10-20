Republic Bancorp Q3 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) reported third quarter net income and earnings per class A share of $21.6 million and $1.10 per share, representing increases of 8% and 9% over the third quarter of 2022.

Net income for the Core Bank was $13.2 million compared to $15.0 million, prior year. Core Bank net interest income was $50.0 million, an increase of 1% from the third quarter of 2022.

Republic Processing Group increased its net income for the third quarter of 2023 by 69%, over the third quarter of 2022.

