Republic Bancorp Inc . Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Republic Bancorp Inc . (RBCAA) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $22.821 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $19.016 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Republic Bancorp Inc . earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.821 Mln. vs. $19.016 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $0.98 last year.

