REPT BATTERO Energy Sets Key AGM for Shareholder Votes

Rept Battero Energy Company Ltd Class H (HK:0666) has released an update.

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for June 20, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key corporate resolutions, including the 2023 financial reports, profit distribution plan, and the 2024 budget and business plans. The meeting will also consider director and auditor remuneration, bank credit limits, and amendments to the Articles of Association. The AGM will be a pivotal event for stakeholders to assess the company’s performance and strategic direction.

