Repsol Taps Dolphin Drilling's Rig for Plug & Abandonment Campaign

Repsol S.A. REPYY, a Spanish energy company, has signed an agreement with Dolphin Drilling, an offshore drilling contractor, for the Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig. Per the terms of the deal, Dolphin Drilling will provide well, plug and abandonment services to Repsol. The contract is anticipated to cover seven wells and has a duration of at least 220 days. It also includes an option to extend it for three additional wells.

The contract follows a letter of intent that was signed by both parties in September 2025. The deal adds approximately $60 million to Dolphin Drilling’s contract backlog. Following confirmation, Dolphin Drilling has stated that it will now move forward with the mobilization of the offshore drilling unit to commence plug and abandonment activities for Repsol. The well, plug and abandonment operations are scheduled to begin toward the end of 2026. Mobilization of the Borgland Dolphin rig involves preparing it for the assignment and arranging for the unit to move to the project’s location.

The Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible rig is currently warm-stacked in Las Palmas. The company mentioned that it will undertake the remaining special periodic survey in Las Palmas. This is a mandatory inspection process that is conducted every five years to ensure that the rig is safe to operate and complies with offshore industry regulations. Built in 1977, the Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible rig has a maximum drilling depth of 27,800 feet and can operate in water depths of up to 1,476 feet.

REPYY’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

REPYY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Cheniere Energy Inc. LNG, Oceaneering International OII and Galp Energia SGPS SA GLPEY. While Cheniere Energy sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Oceaneering International and Galp Energia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cheniere Energy is involved in LNG-related businesses, which include LNG terminals and natural gas marketing. The company has achieved a milestone with the first production from the first LNG train of its Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project. The project, which includes seven midscale LNG trains, aims to expand the production capacity of the Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility. This expansion is expected to enhance Cheniere's position in the rapidly growing global LNG market, enabling it to meet the rising demand for LNG both in the United States and internationally.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly with the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. After the initial exploration phase, Galp had estimated that the Mopane prospect could hold nearly 10 billion barrels of oil. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region.

Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. The company is a leading provider of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. OII’s proven ability to deliver innovative, integrated solutions supports ongoing client retention and new business opportunities, ensuring steady revenue growth.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Repsol SA (REPYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.