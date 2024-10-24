Repsol Halts Green Hydrogen Projects in Spain Amid Policy Changes

Spanish energy major Repsol, S.A. REPYY, has decided to put on hold three of its major projects in Spain, representing a total capacity of 350 MW, due to an unfavorable regulatory framework that might impose a permanent windfall tax on energy companies.

The three hydrogen projects put on hold include a 100 MW project in Cartagena valued at $217 million, a 150 MW project in Tarragona and a 100 MW project in the Basque country. The company has now decided to proceed with an electrolyzer project in Sines, Portugal.

REPPY’s Future Strategy

Spain aims to produce 12 GW of renewable hydrogen by 2030, and Repsol’s projects were tied to 90% of this target, which was close to the final investment decision; therefore, the company’s decision to halt the projects comes as a setback to Spain’s ambitious target.

Although Repsol has paused its Spanish projects, it has decided to continue with its projects in other countries like Portugal, which reflects its commitment toward renewable energy development.

Repsol’s decision proves that although green hydrogen is crucial in decarbonizing Europe’s economy, it is not feasible without subsidies from regulatory bodies.

Impact of REPPY’s Decision on the Natural Gas Industry

The International Energy Agency (“IEA”) highlighted that uncertainties like incentives, regulations and demand are the major barriers to the growth of natural gas worldwide. The same concerns were also highlighted in its latest Global Hydrogen Review 2024, stating that although there is some progress in the investment decisions, the demand still lags.

Repsol, carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) currently, is not alone in reevaluating its investment decision in renewable hydrogen. Other major energy giants like Shell plc SHEL and Equinor ASA EQNR have also stalled their renewable hydrogen projects in Europe due to low demand and unsupportive regulatory policies.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Norwegian unit of the British energy giant Shell canceled its blue hydrogen project in the Aukra Hydrogen Hub due to a lack of demand. Norway-based state-owned energy company Equinor also canceled a similar project a few days before.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Repsol SA (REPYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.