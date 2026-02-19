Repsol FY25 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Repsol (REPYY.PK, REP.DE, REP.MC) reported fiscal 2025 net income of 1.899 billion euros, 8.1% more than the previous year. Adjusted net income was at 2.568 billion euros, a decrease of 15.1% compared to 2024. At the end of 2025, Repsol's liquidity amounted to 10.271 billion euros, including undrawn committed credit lines.

On March 10, Repsol will present its updated operational and financial metrics until 2028. The company said the strategy for the next three years will be based on the pillars: attractive shareholder returns, financial strength, and disciplined investment.

At last close, shares of Repsol were trading at 17.64 euros, up 2.83%.

