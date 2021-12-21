Repsol Announces Collaboration With Amazon Web Services

(RTTNews) - Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK), a Spanish energy and petrochemical company on Tuesday announced collaboration with Amazon Web Services or AWS.

Accordingly, both the parties have executed a power purchase agreement to supply Amazon with renewable energy generated from 234 MW of solar and wind installed capacity in Spain. Separately, AWS will provide Repsol with new cloud services to further boost its digital transformation.

Howard Gefen, AWS General Manager of Energy, commented: "This collaboration will help us meet our Climate Pledge commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040 and power our operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2030, a target we are on a path to meet 5 years early by 2025. We are excited to work with Repsol to develop new innovative cloud solutions to help them achieve their sustainability goals and accelerate their digital transformation."

