ReposiTrak (TRAK) Price Target Decreased by 44.83% to 16.32

The average one-year price target for ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) has been revised to $16.32 / share. This is a decrease of 44.83% from the prior estimate of $29.58 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.75% from the latest reported closing price of $8.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in ReposiTrak. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 14.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRAK is 0.02%, an increase of 51.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.13% to 7,590K shares. The put/call ratio of TRAK is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 1,159K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares , representing a decrease of 42.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRAK by 44.40% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 794K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares , representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRAK by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Ashford Capital Management holds 680K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing a decrease of 19.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRAK by 30.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 447K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 279K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

