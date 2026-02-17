ReposiTrak, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - ReposiTrak, Inc. (TRAK) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.64 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $1.46 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $5.86 million from $5.49 million last year.

ReposiTrak, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.64 Mln. vs. $1.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $5.86 Mln vs. $5.49 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.