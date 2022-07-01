Report Shows Blockchain Will Have a Significant Impact on Businesses

There's a lot of hype about how disruptive technology such as blockchain could be a transformative force in various business sectors. There is a report from cryptocurrency Ripple reinforcing this sentiment.

The report brought together thought leaders from all parts of the globe, showcasing the global impact of blockchain technology. Additionally, the report underscored the importance of being able to penetrate the financial industry, given its more conservative nature.

"Distilled from Ripple’s recent New Value report, research highlights that 75% of our survey respondents at global financial institutions think that blockchain will have a massive or significant impact on business within the next five years. Leaders from Latin America and Asia Pacific lead the charge with more than 80% of respondents in each region voicing this sentiment," the Ripple report said.

"This is a remarkable consensus given the traditionally conservative nature of the financial industry and that blockchain technology is still a fairly new technology," the report added further. "Much of this enthusiasm is rooted in the technology’s ability to change the way we think about and move value—efficiently, reliably, and cost-effectively."

Getting Easy Blockchain Exposure

Investors have various options when it comes to getting blockchain exposure. Among the vast universe of exchange traded funds (ETFs) in particular, there are passive options that follow an index, and then there are more dynamic options with active management.

Focusing on the latter, there's the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) to consider. With 49 holdings as of June 30, the fund adds diversified exposure within the blockchain industry.

As mentioned, BLOK is actively managed, investing in companies partnered with or directly investing in companies utilizing and developing blockchain technology, which is the technology behind cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. However, the fund does not invest directly in blockchain technology or cryptocurrencies.

Features of BLOK per its product website:

Global equity portfolio of professionally selected companies involved in blockchain technology and indirect crypto exposure.

Active management approach that could enable the fund to remain flexible, make timely decisions, and identify companies that are best positioned to profit from the developing blockchain technology space.

Convenience and transparency of the ETF structure.

