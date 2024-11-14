Reply SPA Shows Strong Growth and AI Focus

Reply SPA (IT:REY) has released an update.

Reply SPA reports a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a 7.7% increase in consolidated revenue to 1,666.9 million Euros and improvements across key financial metrics including EBITDA and EBIT. The company’s strategic focus on artificial intelligence and new digital technologies is positioning it as a leading technological player in the industry.

