Replimune's IGNYTE Trial Shows Durable Survival Benefit

(RTTNews) - Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) presented landmark three-year overall survival data from its IGNYTE clinical trial of RP1 plus Nivolumab in patients with anti-PD-1 failed melanoma at the 2026 ASCO annual meeting.

Nearly half of all treated patients were alive at three years, including 83.5% of responders, underscoring the durability of benefit in a setting with historically limited options.

The combination achieved a median overall survival of 32.9 months, with an objective response rate of 33.6% and median duration of response of 24.8 months. Almost 45% of responders maintained their response at three years. Survival benefit was consistent across key patient subgroups, and the regimen continued to show a favorable safety profile, with mostly Grade 1-2 side effects and no new safety signals.

RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec), Replimune's lead candidate, is based on a proprietary herpes simplex virus strain engineered to maximize tumor killing and stimulate systemic anti-tumor immune response. Founded in 2015, the company is advancing its RPx platform to develop versatile oncolytic immunotherapies that can be used alone or in combination with other treatments.

REPL has traded between $1.50 and $13.24 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (May 29, 2026) at $8.69, up 85.68%.

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