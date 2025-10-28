Replimune Group (REPL) Price Target Increased by 48.75% to 10.84

The average one-year price target for Replimune Group (NasdaqGS:REPL) has been revised to $10.84 / share. This is an increase of 48.75% from the prior estimate of $7.29 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.61% from the latest reported closing price of $10.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Replimune Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REPL is 0.19%, an increase of 12.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 87,766K shares. The put/call ratio of REPL is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 11,045K shares representing 14.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,819K shares representing 13.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,854K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 4,665K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,899K shares , representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 2.17% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,214K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,666K shares , representing a decrease of 10.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 3,910K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

