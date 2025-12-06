Replimune Group (REPL) Price Target Increased by 10.52% to 12.82

The average one-year price target for Replimune Group (NasdaqGS:REPL) has been revised to $12.82 / share. This is an increase of 10.52% from the prior estimate of $11.60 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.86% from the latest reported closing price of $10.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Replimune Group. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REPL is 0.07%, an increase of 60.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 89,729K shares. The put/call ratio of REPL is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 11,045K shares representing 14.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,306K shares representing 10.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,819K shares , representing a decrease of 30.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 67.30% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 6,396K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares , representing an increase of 67.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 20.85% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,214K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,666K shares , representing a decrease of 10.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 4,158K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,910K shares , representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 74.64% over the last quarter.

