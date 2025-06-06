Replimune Group, Inc. Grants Inducement Equity Awards to New Employees Under 2025 Plan

Replimune Group granted stock options and restricted shares to ten new non-executive employees as part of their incentive plan.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Woburn, Massachusetts, announced the granting of inducement equity awards to 10 newly hired non-executive employees as part of their 2025 Inducement Grant Incentive Compensation Plan. These awards include non-qualified stock options for a total of 36,485 shares and restricted stock units for 41,080 shares, with an exercise price of $9.75 per share, reflecting the closing stock price on June 5, 2025. The options will vest over four years, while the restricted stock units will vest in four annual installments starting in May 2026. The awards were approved by the company's compensation committee in accordance with Nasdaq regulations. Replimune aims to revolutionize cancer treatment through its proprietary RPx platform, which utilizes oncolytic immunotherapies.

Potential Positives

The grant of equity awards to new employees demonstrates Replimune Group's commitment to attracting top talent in the biotechnology sector.

By offering non-qualified stock options and restricted stock units, the company is aligning employee interests with shareholder value, which can enhance corporate performance.

The inducement awards reflect confidence in the company's growth strategy and future potential in the novel oncolytic immunotherapy market.

The announcement shows that Replimune is actively investing in its workforce to drive innovation and progress in cancer treatment development.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of inducement equity awards may signal difficulties in attracting talent, suggesting that the company might not be able to compete effectively for skilled workers without offering significant financial incentives.

The need to grant inducement awards could imply potential instability or lower morale among existing employees, as it may create disparities in compensation and benefits.

The reliance on stock options and restricted stock units for compensation may raise concerns about long-term shareholder value, especially if the company's stock price does not perform well in the future.

FAQ

What are the recent equity awards granted by Replimune Group?

Replimune granted inducement equity awards to 10 new non-executive employees under its 2025 Inducement Grant Incentive Compensation Plan.

How many shares were included in the equity awards?

The inducement awards consist of non-qualified stock options for 36,485 shares and restricted stock units for 41,080 shares.

What is the exercise price of the stock options?

The exercise price of the stock options is $9.75 per share, equal to the closing price on June 5, 2025.

What is the vesting schedule for the stock options?

The options vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary and the rest in monthly installments thereafter.

What is Replimune's mission in cancer treatment?

Replimune aims to transform cancer treatment through the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies using its proprietary RPx platform.

$REPL Insider Trading Activity

$REPL insiders have traded $REPL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSHIL PATEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,105 shares for an estimated $326,546 .

. PHILIP ASTLEY-SPARKE sold 32,279 shares for an estimated $260,168

KONSTANTINOS XYNOS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 7,952 shares for an estimated $64,093

CHRISTOPHER SARCHI (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,749 shares for an estimated $30,179

ANDREW SCHWENDENMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,287 shares for an estimated $26,460

EMILY LUISA HILL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,535 shares for an estimated $20,406

$REPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $REPL stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$REPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REPL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

WOBURN, Mass., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced the grant of inducement equity awards to newly hired non-executive employees.





The Company granted equity awards to 10 employees as a material inducement to commencing their employment with the Company under the Company’s 2025 Inducement Grant Incentive Compensation Plan (the “Inducement Plan”). The inducement awards consist of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 36,485 shares of the Company's common stock and restricted stock units representing an aggregate of 41,080 shares of the Company's common stock. Each option has an exercise price of $9.75 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock on June 5, 2025 (the “Date of Grant”). Each option has a 10-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the Date of Grant, and the remainder vesting in monthly installments for three years thereafter. The restricted stock units vest in approximately four equal annual installments beginning on May 15, 2026.





The aforementioned inducement awards were approved by the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors in reliance on the employment inducement exception under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement awards are subject to the terms and conditions set forth under the Inducement Plan.







About Replimune











Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform is designed to have a unique dual local and systemic activity consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment to ignite a strong and durable systemic response. The RPx product candidates are expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, leading to the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit



www.replimune.com



.







Investor Inquiries







Chris Brinzey





ICR Westwicke





339.970.2843







chris.brinzey@westwicke.com









Media Inquiries







Arleen Goldenberg





Replimune





917.548.1582







media@replimune.com





