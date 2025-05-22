REPLIMUNE GROUP Earnings Results: $REPL Reports Quarterly Earnings

REPLIMUNE GROUP ($REPL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported earnings of -$0.82 per share, missing estimates of -$0.77 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $REPL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

REPLIMUNE GROUP Insider Trading Activity

REPLIMUNE GROUP insiders have traded $REPL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSHIL PATEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $124,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

REPLIMUNE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of REPLIMUNE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

REPLIMUNE GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REPL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for REPLIMUNE GROUP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REPL forecast page.

REPLIMUNE GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REPL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $REPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $27.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 12/03/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.