Repligen Expands Bioprocessing Analytics Portfolio With Acquisition Of Desktop Devices

(RTTNews) - Repligen Corporation (RGEN) announced the acquisition of a desktop bioprocessing analytical technology portfolio from 908 Devices for $70 million in cash.

The portfolio includes four advanced devices designed for real-time monitoring and analysis in bioprocessing: MAVERICK, MAVEN, REBEL, and ZipChip.

This acquisition enhances Repligen's Process Analytical Technology or PAT capabilities, enabling its biopharmaceutical and CDMO customers to optimize development and manufacturing processes.

The addition complements Repligen's existing portfolio and strengthens its position in providing comprehensive analytics solutions across the entire bioprocess workflow.

Repligen aims to leverage these assets to advance digitization technologies and improve efficiencies in the production of biological drugs.

The acquisition is seen as a strategic move to broaden Repligen's presence in the bioprocessing industry.

