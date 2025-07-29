Repligen Corp Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Repligen Corp (RGEN) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.87 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $5.71 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Repligen Corp reported adjusted earnings of $21.16 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to $182.37 million from $158.84 million last year.

Repligen Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.87 Mln. vs. $5.71 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $182.37 Mln vs. $158.84 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.72 Full year revenue guidance: $715 - $735 Mln

