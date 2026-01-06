Markets
RGEN

Repligen Board Elects Martin Madaus As Chair

January 06, 2026 — 08:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Repligen Corp. (RGEN), a life sciences company, on Tuesday announced that its board has elected Martin Madaus as chair of the board, effective March 13, following the retirement of Tony Hunt as Executive Chair and board member.

Hunt will continue to serve as an advisor to the company through March 2027.

Madaus has served as a director since February 2023 and brings 36 years of industry experience.

Madaus currently serves on the boards of Azenta Inc. and Hologic Inc.

In the pre-market trading, Repligen is 0.33% higher at $170 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RGEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.