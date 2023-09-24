Replace Questions With Answers Using Prometheus AI

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I don’t know about you, but investing over these past few years has made me feel kind of crazy.

Ever since COVID struck in early 2020, we’ve been through the ringer with stocks.

After we had the fastest bear market crash ever in March 2020, it seemed that the world was going to end.

Then, we went through the fastest bear-market recovery through the rest of the year. We were all going to get filthy rich!

But instead, we had one of the worst years for stocks ever in 2022. We were all going to go broke.

That was followed by one of the best performances ever for stocks in the first half of 2023. We were all going to get filthy rich again!

Now, the Fed is throwing cold water on that rally, and stocks are crashing. We’re all going to go broke again.

I don’t know about you, but I hate this constant oscillation between feeling euphoria and despair in the stock market.

Because that’s all the stock market has offered over the past three years: Euphoria one moment, despair the next, then euphoria, then despair, over and over again.

I like roller coasters as much as the next guy. But not with my money. Not with my emotions.

And that’s why we developed an AI-powered trading system dubbed Prometheus – to take the guesswork out of investing, and to replace uncertainty and volatility, with certainty and stability.

You see – AI is going to change everything when it comes to picking stocks.

There’s no doubt in my mind that the future of trading on Wall Street lies with artificial intelligence.

That’s because data is everything when it comes to AI; and Wall Street produces a ton of data.

Wall Street’s Wealth of Data

For most weekdays of the year, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern, the stock market is open. It’s taking buy orders, sell orders, options contracts, and more – billions of them, every single day.

The average daily volume across the Nasdaq Composite index is 5 billion shares. That’s 5 billion buy and sell transactions a day – 5 billion data points a day for AI to train on, just from one market index alone.

We estimate that the U.S. stock market produces more than 250 billion data points every single day. That’s a lot of data.

And you can make some powerful AI models with all that data.

Want to have AI look for overbought and oversold signals in the market and capitalize on those extreme price anomalies before they normalize? Simply input both stock price data and some technical oscillator – like the Relative Strength Index – and let it identify the best buy and sell signals for different stocks based on their RSI reading.

What about training an AI system to look for momentum signals in the market and capitalize on trend-following and mob mentality? Simply give the AI both stock price data and some momentum indicator – like the moving average convergence/divergence line (MACD) – and it can identify the best buy and sell signals for different stocks based on the MACD.

You can also teach an AI system to find undervalued stocks. Just input daily price and valuation data, and it can determine what price-to-earnings multiples equate to the best forward returns.

Basically, you can train an AI to do just about anything in the financial markets.

Because the only limits to AI are the limits of its data. And in the financial markets, data is nearly infinite.

The Final Word on Transforming Investing Using AI

The question, then, isn’t whether or not you should use AI to fine-tune your investment strategies. You absolutely should. No questions asked.

Rather, the question is how you should use AI to fine-tune your investment strategies.

Should you use it for fundamental or technical analysis? Mean reversion? Trend following? Macroeconomics?

There are seemingly endless ways to apply AI to the stock market. But the billion-dollar question is: What is the best application of AI in the financial markets?

We think we’ve found the answer with our Prometheus AI.

That is, over the past year, we’ve used a unique technical trading strategy to consistently score huge returns in the stock market.

This strategy has allowed us to score 50% returns in a week… 70% returns in a month… 100% returns in a few months… and we’ve posted results like this over and over again.

Our continued success has us convinced that this is the best trading strategy in the market.

And so, when we were creating the Prometheus AI, we trained it to learn this strategy. In fact, we trained it to improve and perfect this strategy.

We think it has done just that. And its results have been nothing short of stunning.

Like finding stocks that rise 151% in a month… 355% in a few months… 248% in four months… and many, many more.

That’s the sort of certainty I want with my trading strategies these days. Forget discretionary investing. Give me data-driven investing with healthy doses of certainty.

To me, this feels like the future of investing.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

