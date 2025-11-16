Repare +30%, Nuvalent +9% Lead After-Hours Biotech Gains

(RTTNews) - The after-hours session on Friday, November 14, 2025, brought notable moves across several biotech and therapeutics names, as corporate updates, financial results, and strategic announcements drove sharp price reactions. From acquisition agreements to pivotal trial milestones, these developments shaped trading momentum well beyond the regular market close.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) surged in after-hours trading, closing at $2.15, up 30.32% or $0.50. The company announced that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with XenoTherapeutics, Inc. and Xeno Acquisition Corp., under which Xeno will acquire all outstanding common shares of Repare. Each shareholder is expected to receive US$1.82 per share plus one contingent value right (CVR). The transaction is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2026. Alongside this announcement, Repare reported third-quarter 2025 financial results, noting cash and cash equivalents of $112.6 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $109.5 million at the end of June.

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) rose to $1.73 after hours, a gain of 7.45% or $0.12. On November 13, the company released third-quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a net loss of $18.1 million, or $0.69 per share. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $12.2 million as of September 30, 2025, down from $48.3 million at year-end 2024.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT) advanced to $0.24 after hours, up 8.15% or $0.018. The company reported a third-quarter 2025 net loss of $19.0 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $68.6 million, or $0.48 per share, in the same period of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.9 million as of September 30, 2025, compared with $79.4 million at the end of 2024.

RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) climbed to $0.80 after hours, marking a 6.28% increase or $0.047. The company announced third-quarter 2025 results, reporting revenues of approximately $266,000, supported by new customer orders and repeat purchases of the RenovoCath device. Net loss for the quarter was $2.9 million, compared to $2.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) gained 9.33% after hours, closing at $105.50, up $9.00. The company announced plans to host a webcast and conference call on November 17, 2025, to discuss topline pivotal data for neladalkib, its investigational ALK-selective inhibitor, in patients with advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer enrolled in the global ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 trial.

