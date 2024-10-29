ReNu Energy Limited Announces New Share Quotation

ReNu Energy Limited (AU:RNE) has released an update.

ReNu Energy Limited has announced the quotation of 443.75 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 29, 2024. This move indicates the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance liquidity and attract more investors. The new issuance follows transactions previously disclosed to the market.

