Rent.com.au Director Increases Shareholding

May 24, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Rent.com.au Ltd (AU:RNT) has released an update.

John Wood, a director at Rent.com.au Limited, updated his interests in the company, acquiring 48,661 ordinary shares through on-market purchases at $0.025 per share, as disclosed in the Change of Director’s Interest Notice. After this transaction, Wood’s indirect holdings in the company increased to 23,248,876 fully paid ordinary shares, while his direct holdings and various options remained unchanged.

