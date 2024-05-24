Rent.com.au Director Increases Shareholding

Rent.com.au Ltd (AU:RNT) has released an update.

John Wood, a director at Rent.com.au Limited, updated his interests in the company, acquiring 48,661 ordinary shares through on-market purchases at $0.025 per share, as disclosed in the Change of Director’s Interest Notice. After this transaction, Wood’s indirect holdings in the company increased to 23,248,876 fully paid ordinary shares, while his direct holdings and various options remained unchanged.

For further insights into AU:RNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.