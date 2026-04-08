RenovoRx (RNXT) Price Target Increased by 18.52% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for RenovoRx (NasdaqCM:RNXT) has been revised to $8.16 / share. This is an increase of 18.52% from the prior estimate of $6.88 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 764.50% from the latest reported closing price of $0.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenovoRx. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNXT is 0.04%, an increase of 15.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.25% to 5,930K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,834K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares , representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNXT by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 371K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNXT by 36.02% over the last quarter.

Wealthspire Advisors holds 253K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 117K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing a decrease of 166.95%.

Nixon Peabody Trust holds 97K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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