News & Insights

Stocks

Renold plc Announces Half-Yearly Preference Dividend

November 18, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Renold plc (GB:RNO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Renold plc has declared a half-yearly dividend payment of 3 pence per unit for its 6% cumulative preference stock, payable on January 2, 2025 to stockholders registered by November 29, 2024. The company, known for its high-quality industrial chains and torque transmission products, serves a diverse range of industries globally. This dividend announcement highlights Renold’s commitment to rewarding its investors while maintaining its reputation in the industrial manufacturing sector.

For further insights into GB:RNO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.