Renold plc Announces Half-Yearly Preference Dividend

Renold plc (GB:RNO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Renold plc has declared a half-yearly dividend payment of 3 pence per unit for its 6% cumulative preference stock, payable on January 2, 2025 to stockholders registered by November 29, 2024. The company, known for its high-quality industrial chains and torque transmission products, serves a diverse range of industries globally. This dividend announcement highlights Renold’s commitment to rewarding its investors while maintaining its reputation in the industrial manufacturing sector.

For further insights into GB:RNO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.