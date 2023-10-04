Renewi Expects FY Performance To Be Broadly In Line With Board's Expectations

(RTTNews) - International waste-to-product company Renewi plc (RWI.L) said that it expects full year performance to be broadly in line with the Board's expectations.

Group revenue and underlying EBIT for the first half were lower than the prior year, hurt by the previously communicated normalization of recyclate prices from the exceptionally high levels in the early part of the last financial year.

The company noted that it has initiated a number of commercial, operational and financial initiatives to drive higher and more sustainable returns which are reflected in specific targets to be achieved over the medium term. The company projects organic revenue growth of more than 5% per annum, and high single digit EBIT margin.

