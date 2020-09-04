ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., a blank check company formed by ArcLight Capital Partners targeting a renewable energy business, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The Boston, MA-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at a price of $10. Units consist of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. would command a market value of $375 million



Chairman Daniel Revers serves as a Managing Partner of ArcLight Capital Partners, which he founded in 2001.



The company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ACTCU. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. filed confidentially on August 10, 2020. Citi and Barclays are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Renewable energy SPAC ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.