ReNew Energy Global’s Growth in Operational Capacity

November 19, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) has released an update.

ReNew Energy Global reported a significant increase in operational capacity for Q2 and H1 FY25, with commissioned capacity rising 21.8% year-over-year to 10.1 GWs. The company achieved a year-on-year rise in Q2 FY25 total income by 4.4% to INR 29,887 million, driven by higher operational capacity despite offsetting factors like lower resource availability. However, H1 FY25 net profit dipped due to various challenges, including revenue loss from asset sales, yet the company continues to focus on expanding its decarbonization solutions portfolio.

