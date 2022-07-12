Markets

Renault, Vitesco To Develop Power Electronics For Electric And Hybrid Powertrains

(RTTNews) - French automaker Renault Group (RNT.L) and Vitesco Technologies, a manufacturer of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions, signed a strategic partnership to jointly develop and produce power electronics in a so-called "One Box" for electric and hybrid powertrains, Vitesco said in a statement.

The goal is a key electronic unit that combines all components in one housing: the DC-DC converter, the on-board charger OBC2and the inverter.

The new device is planned to equip electric and hybrid vehicles in Renault's high-voltage core range from 2026 onwards, with the objective for Renault Group to eventually assemble the product in its industrial sites in France for 100 percent electric vehicles.

As part of the partnership, Renault Group will provide Vitesco Technologies with a multi-year contract for the power electronics of Renault's hybrid vehicles. In addition, Vitesco Technologies will supply to the Renault Group a "High Voltage Box", which combines the DC/DC converter and charger, for battery electric vehicles as of 2025.

