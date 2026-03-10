Renault Group Unveils FutuREady; Plans To Launch 36 New Models

(RTTNews) - Renault Group (RNT.L, RNO.PA, RNL.DE) said through futuREady, the company's new strategic plan, it plans to launch 36 new models between now and 2030, and substantially transform the customer experience. The company will accelerate technological roadmaps for all key technologies. Renault will also set highly ambitious goals for operational performance, with the widespread use of AI. Over the medium term, Renault Group aims to generate consistently robust financial results, with an operating margin of between 5% and 7% of revenue and an Automotive free cash flow superior or equal to 1.5 billion euros per year on average.

With futuREady, Renault is seeking to become the reference European carmaker at a global level. The Group's aim is to complete its second product offensive, with 22 new models in Europe including 16 electric, and 14 models on international markets. By 2030, Renault brand targets: over 2 million vehicles sold every year, half outside Europe; and 100% electrified sales in Europe and 50% outside Europe.

Renault Group said its ambition is to compete with Chinese vehicle manufacturers in terms of cost and speed with faster product development, based on a 2-year cycle. The Group is planning to halve downtime in its factories and cut energy consumption by 25%, for globally a 20% reduction in production costs.

Renault said it will maintain a stable cash fixed-cost base over the medium term. R&D, Capex and supplier en try tickets spending will remain below 8% of the Group's revenue.

Renault stated that it is also continuing to reinforce expertise in partnerships. Internationally, India will become a true production and supply centre, serving both local and global markets by manufacturing a full range of Nissan models. The Group will build over 300,000 vehicles for five manufacturers by 2030 in three continents.

