Renault, Cerence Ink Multi-year Deal To Create Humanized Co-pilot

(RTTNews) - Cerence Inc. (CRNC), an automobile software firm, and French vehicle maker- Renault Group, have announced on Monday that they have entered into a multi-year deal to build the automaker's next-generation co-pilot. The deal aims to boost the in-car experience through human-like interaction with the vehicle, creating an in-car companion that proactively guides the driver by teaching, explaining, suggesting, and simplifying features.

The new feature, based on Cerence Assistant, will appear in the next generation Renault vehicles. A preview of the full multichannel experience will be seen on the Renault booth during the Paris Motor Show from October 17 to 23.

