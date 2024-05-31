News & Insights

Renault And Geely Announce Creation Of HORSE Powertrain - Quick Facts

May 31, 2024

(RTTNews) - Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L), Geely Holding, Geely Automobile have officially created HORSE Powertrain Limited, headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Renault and Geely each has 50% stake in the new company. The respective operational entities of HORSE Powertrain, namely Horse and Aurobay, will be deconsolidated respectively from Renault Group and Geely.

Matias Giannini is appointed CEO of HORSE Powertrain limited. Lee Ma and Juan Ferrera are respectively appointed Chief Financial Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer.

HORSE Powertrain will design, develop, produce, and sell all hybrid and combustion powertrain solutions and systems with state-of-the-art technologies including engines, transmissions, hybrid systems and batteries.

