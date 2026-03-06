Renasant Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RNST

In trading on Friday, shares of Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.82, changing hands as low as $36.01 per share. Renasant Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RNST's low point in its 52 week range is $26.97 per share, with $42.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.25.

