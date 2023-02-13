Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.64MM shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG). This represents 5.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.79MM shares and 6.26% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.09% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vishay Precision Group is $54.57. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 26.09% from its latest reported closing price of $43.28.

The projected annual revenue for Vishay Precision Group is $389MM, an increase of 9.26%. The projected annual EPS is $2.70, an increase of 10.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vishay Precision Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VPG is 0.18%, an increase of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 12,771K shares. The put/call ratio of VPG is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Harvey Partners holds 776K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 673K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPG by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 434K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPG by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 402K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPG by 28.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 340K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vishay Precision Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

