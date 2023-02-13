Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF). This represents 5.71% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.42MM shares and 6.73% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.02% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMCF is 0.01%, a decrease of 15.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 1,696K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 454K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMCF by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Redmond Asset Management holds 147K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 129K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMCF by 12.06% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 71K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Background Information

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. As of January 13, 2021, the Company, through its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operated 390 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores in 40 states, Canada, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines.

