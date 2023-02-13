Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in IDT (IDT)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.05MM shares of IDT Corporation (IDT). This represents 4.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.32MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.72% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDT. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDT is 0.14%, a decrease of 11.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 11,547K shares. The put/call ratio of IDT is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alta Fox Capital Management holds 650K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing an increase of 49.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDT by 72.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 640K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDT by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists holds 612K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDT by 31.50% over the last quarter.

Kahn Brothers Group holds 468K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDT by 14.18% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 363K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDT by 30.83% over the last quarter.

IDT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IDT Corporation is a global provider of communications and payment services. IDT is a New York Stock Exchange listed company headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, with a workforce of over 1,000 professionals on six continents. The Company was founded by its Chairman, Howard Jonas, in 1990, and since its inception has been imbued with his spirit of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

