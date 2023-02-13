Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Highway Holdings (HIHO)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.20MM shares of Highway Holdings Ltd. (HIHO). This represents 4.88% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.24MM shares and 5.83% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.95% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highway Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIHO is 0.00%, an increase of 61.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.56% to 211K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 224.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIHO by 73.53% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 2,075.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIHO by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Highway Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Highway Holdings is an international manufacturer of a wide variety of quality parts products for blue chip equipment manufacturers based primarily in Germany. Highway Holdings' administrative offices are located in Hong Kong, and its manufacturing facilities are located in Yangon, Myanmar and Shenzhen, China.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.