Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Enzo Biochem (ENZ)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.81MM shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ). This represents 5.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.09MM shares and 6.38% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enzo Biochem. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENZ is 0.31%, an increase of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 23,668K shares. The put/call ratio of ENZ is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Harbert Fund Advisors holds 5,176K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Roumell Asset Management holds 2,390K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RAMSX - Roumell Opportunistic Value Fund Institutional Class holds 2,239K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,390K shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENZ by 14.29% over the last quarter.

VIEX Capital Advisors holds 1,334K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares, representing a decrease of 15.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENZ by 14.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,041K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Enzo Biochem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem's products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

