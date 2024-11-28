RemSense Technologies Highlights Transparency at Annual Meeting

RemSense Technologies Ltd. (AU:REM) has released an update.

RemSense Technologies Ltd. held its annual general meeting, providing insights into its operations without extending anyinvestment adviceor securities offer. The company emphasized that its presentation is for informational purposes only, urging potential investors to seek tailored financial advice. This cautious approach highlights RemSense’s commitment to transparency and risk awareness.

