Remitly Director's $522K Sale Was Months in the Making

Key Points

Joshua Hug sold 29,049 shares for a transaction value of $522,301.02 on March 4, 2026.

The sale represented 0.81% of his direct holdings at the time of the transaction.

All shares sold were directly held; Hug continues to own 3,575,733 shares directly and 300,000 shares indirectly through a family trust.

This transaction aligns with Hug's established sale cadence, reflecting his frequent insider sales over recent years.

10 stocks we like better than Remitly Global ›

Director Sells RELY 29K Shares for $522K

This digital money transfer company saw a key insider trim their stake under a preset trading plan, recent filings show.

On March 4, 2026, Joshua Hug, Director at Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY), disclosed the sale of 29,049 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 29,049 Transaction value $522,301 Post-transaction shares (direct) 3,575,733 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 300,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $62.11 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on March 4, 2026 market close ($17.37).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Joshua Hug’s prior open-market transactions?

His median open-market sale from December 2024 to March 2026 was 28,222 shares, so this 29,049-share sale is right in line with his typical activity.

His median open-market sale from December 2024 to March 2026 was 28,222 shares, so this 29,049-share sale is right in line with his typical activity. What proportion of Hug’s total and direct holdings did this sale represent?

The 29,049 shares sold represent less than 1% of his 3,575,733 directly held shares — a minor trim.

The 29,049 shares sold represent less than 1% of his 3,575,733 directly held shares — a minor trim. Were derivative securities or indirect interests involved in this transaction?

No derivative securities were exercised or sold; all shares sold were directly held, and Hug maintains an additional 300,000 shares through a family trust managed by his spouse.

No derivative securities were exercised or sold; all shares sold were directly held, and Hug maintains an additional 300,000 shares through a family trust managed by his spouse. Did the Rule 10b5-1 plan influence the timing or nature of the sale?

Yes, the transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Dec. 5, 2024, which indicates pre-scheduled, automatic execution rather than discretionary selling.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.40 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.64 billion Net income (TTM) $67.93 million 1-year price change -22.90%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 24, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides digital cross-border remittance and financial services, enabling users to send money internationally to approximately 150 countries.

Targets immigrants and their families as primary customers, focusing on individuals who require reliable and efficient remittance solutions.

Remitly Global is a technology-driven financial services provider specializing in international remittances for immigrants and their families. The company leverages a digital-first platform to streamline cross-border money transfers, offering convenience and security at scale. Remitly's focus on underserved customer segments and global reach provides a competitive advantage in the digital remittance market.

What this transaction means for investors

Hug sold just under 29,100 shares on March 4 for around $522K — and the 10b5-1 plan he set up back in December is really the whole story here. He locked in the sale schedule months before it executed, so there's no read-through on his current view of the stock. The size is also pretty unremarkable. His typical open-market sale over the past year or so has been right around 28,000 shares, so this isn't a departure from his normal pattern. He still holds over 3.5 million shares directly, so his skin in the game isn't going anywhere. Preset plans are a normal part of how insiders manage liquidity. Nothing here warrants reading this as a bearish signal.

Should you buy stock in Remitly Global right now?

Before you buy stock in Remitly Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Remitly Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,325!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,074,070!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2026.

Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.