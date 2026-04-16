Reminder - WD-40 (WDFC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/17/26, WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.02, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of WDFC's recent stock price of $201.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of WD-40 Co to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when WDFC shares open for trading on 4/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WDFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDFC's low point in its 52 week range is $175.38 per share, with $253.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $203.09.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WDFC makes up 3.86% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: PSCC) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding WDFC).

In Thursday trading, WD-40 Co shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.