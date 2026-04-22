Reminder - Waterdrop (WDH) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/24/26, Waterdrop Inc (Symbol: WDH) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.03, payable on 5/20/26. As a percentage of WDH's recent stock price of $1.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.74%, so look for shares of Waterdrop Inc to trade 1.74% lower — all else being equal — when WDH shares open for trading on 4/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WDH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDH's low point in its 52 week range is $1.19 per share, with $2.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1.73.

In Wednesday trading, Waterdrop Inc shares are currently up about 3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.