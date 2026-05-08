Reminder - Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fundhar (VGI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VGI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VGI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.20 per share, with $8.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.61.
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Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fundhar is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fundhar shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.
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Also see: Cheap Materials Shares
Institutional Holders of CRU
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.