Reminder - Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fundhar (VGI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/11/26, Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fundhar (Symbol: VGI) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.08, payable on 5/28/26. As a percentage of VGI's recent stock price of $7.62, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fundhar to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when VGI shares open for trading on 5/11/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VGI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.20 per share, with $8.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.61.

Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fundhar is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fundhar shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.