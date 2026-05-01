Reminder - Texas Instruments (TXN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TXN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TXN's low point in its 52 week range is $152.73 per share, with $287.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $277.36.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TXN makes up 17.22% of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) which is trading higher by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding TXN).
In Friday trading, Texas Instruments Inc. shares are currently down about 1% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.