Reminder - Suncor Energy (SU) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/21, Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.42, payable on 12/24/21. As a percentage of SU's recent stock price of $24.66, this dividend works out to approximately 1.70%, so look for shares of Suncor Energy Inc to trade 1.70% lower — all else being equal — when SU shares open for trading on 12/2/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SU's low point in its 52 week range is $15.68 per share, with $26.974 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.56.

In Tuesday trading, Suncor Energy Inc shares are currently down about 1.6% on the day.

