Reminder - Steven Madden (SHOO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/8/26, Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.21, payable on 6/19/26. As a percentage of SHOO's recent stock price of $43.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SHOO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHOO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.2615 per share, with $46.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.77.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SHOO makes up 1.46% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: PSCD) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding SHOO).

In Thursday trading, Steven Madden Ltd. shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

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Further SHOO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.