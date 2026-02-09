Reminder - SLB Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SLB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SLB's low point in its 52 week range is $31.11 per share, with $51.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.50.
In Monday trading, SLB Ltd shares are currently up about 2.4% on the day.
