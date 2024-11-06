Reminder - RPC Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/8/24, RPC, Inc. (Symbol: RES) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.04, payable on 12/10/24. As a percentage of RES's recent stock price of $5.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of RPC, Inc. to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when RES shares open for trading on 11/8/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RES is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RES's low point in its 52 week range is $5.63 per share, with $8.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.17.

In Wednesday trading, RPC, Inc. shares are currently up about 3.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.