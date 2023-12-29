Reminder - Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/2/24, Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 1/18/24. As a percentage of DOC's recent stock price of $13.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.69%, so look for shares of Physicians Realty Trust to trade 1.69% lower — all else being equal — when DOC shares open for trading on 1/2/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DOC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.52 per share, with $16.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.49.

In Friday trading, Physicians Realty Trust shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

